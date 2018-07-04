Detroit police seek 15-year-old girl missing for more than 3 weeks

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Police said Jaidah Miller was last seen about 11 p.m. June 11, in the 4000 block of Vicksburg Street.

Jaidah is described as black with short black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing shorts, a tank top and gold gym shoes.

Jaidah is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Jaidah's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-6852 or 313-596-1040.

