Detroit police seek 15-year-old girl missing since September

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Sept. 20, 2018.

Angel Baker is described as biracial with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

No details surrounding her disappearance were released.

Anyone with information about Angel's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or Detroit police at 313-596-2200.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.