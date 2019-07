DETROIT - Police are searching for a 15-year-old last seen Wednesday night.

According to authorities, R-Rieal Cann was last seen in her home in the 19000 block of Omira Street at about 10 p.m. She left the location after an argument and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.