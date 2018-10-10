Detroit police seek 16-year-old girl missing since Sept. 27

DETROIT - Jada Childs has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 27, Detroit police said.

She was last seen about 8:09 p.m. that day in the 600 block of East Grand Boulevard. She left the area with a group of people but never returned.

Police said Jada has left before but never for this long.

She was last seen wearing pink pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

