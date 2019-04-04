Detroit police seek 16-year-old mother missing with 1-year-old daughter

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 16-year-old mother who was last seen early Thursday morning with her 1-year-old daughter.

Isabele Murillo went missing around 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Falcon Street, police said.

It was reported Murillo might be traveling in a brown 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. She has a light complexion, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Murillo and her daughter are in good physical condition but might require medical attention, police said.

Anyone who has seen Murillo is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

