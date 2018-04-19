Detroit police seek 27-year-old man missing since visiting family on east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 27-year-old man who was last seen three weeks ago on the city's east side.

Police said Darius Brown has been missing since March 29, when he visited family in the 5700 block of Manistique Street. Brown left the home and hasn't been seen since, officials said.

Brown is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has a medium complexion, dark hair and a star tattoo on his forehead between his eyes.

Brown is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.