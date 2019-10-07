Detroit police seek 37-year-old man missing for more than 3 weeks

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 37-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Ralph Wilks was last seen around 5 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 5700 block of Montclair Street on Detroit's east side, police said.

Wilks usually contacts family members over the phone, but he hasn't been heard from since Sept. 13, according to authorities.

He is described as having a medium brown complexion and tattoos on the neck and both arms. A clothing description was not available.

Wilks suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, officials said.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

