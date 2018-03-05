Detroit police seek 44-year-old woman missing since leaving home

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 44-year-old woman who went missing after leaving her home.

Police said Madalyn Soulliere was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday while leaving her home in the 600 block of Marston Street.

Since that morning, Soulliere's daughter said she has not seen or heard from her mother, and her mother hasn't come home.

Soulliere wears glasses and walks with a limp. Police said a clothing description was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5340.

