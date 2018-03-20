Detroit police seek 49-year-old man missing since weekend

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 49-year-old man who was last seen Friday in Detroit.

Police said Larry Najee Melton was last seen by his father Friday when they spoke on the telephone. He was seen in the 18000 block of Bloom Street, where he rents a room with family.

Melton has been reported missing since Sunday and missed work Sunday and Monday.

His father and son said it's unlike him not to be in contact with his family because they speak on a daily basis.

Melton is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has a piercing in his left ear and a Sagittarius tattoo on his right bicep.

Melton is described as being in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.

