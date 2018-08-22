Detroit police seek 62-year-old man missing after doctor's appointment

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 62-year-old man last seen Tuesday in Detroit.

Richard Bowman was last seen by his sister around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Grand Boulevard. His sister said Bowman went to a doctor's appointment in the 2900 block of Russell Street and never returned home.

Bowman is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a dark complexion, short black and white hair and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Detroit police provided the above picture of Bowman.

He is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about Bowman's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



