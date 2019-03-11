Detroit police seek 64-year-old woman who went missing this weekend on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 64-year-old woman who went missing this weekend on Detroit's east side.

Elizabeth Hunt was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Nottingham Road.

Police said she was driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with a license plate that included the numbers 8221.

Hunt is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has a dark complexion, with short, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black skull cap with "Detroit" written in red on the front, a black jacket, blue jeans and black and white Sketchers shoes.

Hunt is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illnesses, police said.

Anyone who has seen Hunt is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

