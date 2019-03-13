Detroit police seek help finding missing 53-year-old woman with mental illness

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for help in finding a missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen Monday at 7 p.m. in the 17000 block of Shaftsbury Avenue.

Jawanna Dean is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, black jogging pants and tan boots, according to police.

Police said she has been diagnosed with mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 , 313-596-5840 or 800-SPEAK-UP.

