Detroit police seek help in locating missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at her home in the 16000 block of Manning Street.

The mother of Adaisia Thompson said she walked out of the home and left in a dark-colored vehicle and has not returned since. Her mother is concerned for her safety.

Thompson is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans.

Police said Thompson has never run away from home before.

Anyone with information about Thompson is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

