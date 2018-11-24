Detroit police seek help in locating missing 50-year-old woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking help in locating a missing 50-year-old woman.

Police said Julia Kinsey last spoke with a family member on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since.

Family said Kinsey might be homeless after being evicted from her home, which was located in the 9000 block of Trinity Street.

Kinsey is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. She is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

