DETROIT - Police are looking for Antonio Coleman, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Aug. 18.

According to authorities, Coleman was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Birwood and Santa Maria streets.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.