Detroit police seek missing 12-year-old boy who didn't return home from school

Detroit police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who never returned home from school on Thursday.

Michael Hudgens was last seen on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He went to school (Durfee Elementary-Middle School) located at 2000 Collingwood and did not return home which is located in the 7000 block of Ellsworth.

Michael is described as a 12-year old black male, 4`5", 82 lbs, skinny build, afro type dark hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red uniform shirt, grey uniform pants and a blue coat with black/white stripes on the front.

It has been reported that Michael is in good physical mental condition.

If anyone has seen Michael Hudgens, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1000 / 313-596-1040 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

