Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Monday or Tuesday.

Police said Kimora Kelley was last seen by her mother on Monday or Tuesday at their home in the 20000 block of Murray Hill. Her mother said the next morning she discovered Kimora had left and not returned.

Kimora is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

She is reported in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Kimora Kelley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-434-7799 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

