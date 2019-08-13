Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from bedroom overnight

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her room overnight on the city's east side.

Darnisha Simms was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 11000 block of Courville Street in Detroit, police said.

Her mother went into Simms' room and told her to turn off the lights and television, officials said.

When her mother returned to the room at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Simms was missing, according to authorities.

Family members are concerned for her safety and want her to return home.

Simms is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has black, straight, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and a medium-dark complexion, officials said. She has a scar on her right shoulder.

Simms was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a cat and an astronaut in front of the planet Earth on it, dark blue jeans and unknown shoes, police said. She was carrying a black backpack with clothes and a black Amazon 7-inch tablet.

Anyone who has information on Simms' whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.

