Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old Julia Perry

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday night.

According to authorities, Julia Perry was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Tireman Street.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has a red rose tattoo on her right arm.

Perry is reportedly in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Perry is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.

