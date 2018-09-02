Detroit police look for missing 14-year-old boy, family say he may be harmful to himself and others

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Bauer was last seen at about 4 p.m. by the staff in the facility where he resides located in the 15200 block of Mayfield Street.

Family said Mohamed has gone missing before and they are concerned for his safety because when they last spoke to him, he was suicidal and homicidal.

Mohamed's aunt reported that he may be harmful to himself and or others.

Mohamed is is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pound and has black hair and brown eyes.

It was reported that Mohamed is in good physical condition but suffers from schizophrenia and other mental health issues. He takes medication daily and did not take his medication with him.

Anyone who has seen Mohamed Bauer is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5986 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



