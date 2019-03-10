Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old boy last seen Friday

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Friday.

According to authorities, Kamarion McCann was last seen by his grandmother at their home in the 9000 block of Hubbell Avenue when he left for school. His grandmother said he had called her at about 2 p.m., wanting to come home early from school and she told him to take the school bus home.

He failed to come home.

McCann was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

