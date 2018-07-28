Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Crepso was last seen by her mother at a park near the intersection of Shady Lane and 25th Street. Her mother was watching her, but she stepped away for a moment and when she returned, Brooklyn was nowhere in sight.

Brooklyn is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green and black yoga pants and black flip-flop sandals.

Anyone who has seen Brooklyn Crepso is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5400.

