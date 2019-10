DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Oct. 8.

According to authorities, Antonique Johnson was last seen at her residence in the 12000 block of Wilfred Street.

Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Johnson or her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.