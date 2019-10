DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday.

According to authorities, Christina Shufford was last seen at her residence in the 18000 block of Wilfred Street. She had left the location and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information about Shufford or her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.