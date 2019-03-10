Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy last seen Friday morning

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.

According to authorities, Karay Farries was last seen by his mother at about 7:45 a.m. when she dropped him off at the bus stop near the intersection of Van Dyke and Mack avenues so he could go to school. When she went to the school to pick him up, he never returned to the car.

Farries was last seen wearing black pants, a long-sleeved, white, collared shirt, a green jacket and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.

