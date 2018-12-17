Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy with autism

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, Noah Walton was last seen by his sister at their home in the 4200 block of Waverly Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Noah is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket and gray sweatpants.

He is considered to be in good physical condition but has autism, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.



