Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Detroit police are searching for a missing 15 year-old girl.

Aaliyah Clark is said to have been last seen by her mother Wednesday evening at their home on Carter Street just east of Dexter Avenue on the city's west side.

Investigators said Aaliyah left home without permission after getting into a verbal argument with her mother about school and failed to return.

Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan dress pants and gray Jordan shoes.

She is said to be in good physical and mental condition.

If you have any information on Aaliyah's whereabouts contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.