DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home.

According to authorities, Lanesha Williams was last seen Sunday at about 8 a.m. by her mother. She told her mother she was going to the store and failed to return to the house, located in the 8800 block of Braile Street.

She was last seen wearing a blue and red coat, black leggings and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.