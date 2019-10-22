Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving home Friday

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a teen girl last seen leaving her west side home Friday morning.

Police said Latisha Simpson, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the 3700 block of Carter Street.

Simpson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has brown hair she was wearing in braids.

She is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who knows Simpson's location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

