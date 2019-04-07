Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy last seen Monday

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen Monday.

According to authorities, Tahj Hunter was last seen by his father at about noon Monday in the 500 block of Annin Street. His father said Hunter left a note for his younger brother that said he would miss him.

The family is concerned because Hunter doesn't have his phone or medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

