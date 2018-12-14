Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for Salecia Saddler, a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday.

According to authorities, she was last seen in the 900 block of Ward Avenue. It's not the first time she's gone missing, but she usually returns home after a few days.

It is reported that Salecia is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

