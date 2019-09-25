Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl last seen before school Friday

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Friday before school.

Alexis Moore was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday and did not return to her home in the 12000 block of Kelly Road on Detroit's east side.

Moore has long braids and was last seen in her school uniform: a yellow, short-sleeved polo shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket tied around her waist and black-and-pink gym shoes.

She is in good physical and mental condition, but wears braces on her legs, officials said.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

