DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Ahlaysi Murphy has been missing from her home in the 2300 block of Fullerton Avenue since 7 a.m. about Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.

