Detroit police seek missing 18-year-old woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman last seen Monday.

Police said Bryesha Edwards returned to her home in the 2000 block of Calvert Avenue about 11:30 a.m., then left. She hasn't been seen since.

Edwards is black with a light complexion. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing her hair in braids that were in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a short black leather jacket, red shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Edwards is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Edwards' location is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

