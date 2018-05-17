Detroit police seek missing 18-year-old woman with mental health condition

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman last seen at her home on the city's west side.

Asia Woods was last seen at 2:51 p.m. on May 4 in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said. She left her home saying she was going to the beauty supply store and never returned, officials said.

Woods was last seen wearing a green romper short set with her brown hair braided in cornrows in the back.

She is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition, police said.

Anyone with information on Woods' whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5300.

