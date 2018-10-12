Detroit police seek missing 21-year-old man in 'poor mental condition'

DETROIT - Police are looking for Jacob Patrick Mack, a 21-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.

Mack was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. in the 19000 block of Biltmore Street when he became upset with the home owner he was living with. His family members are concerned for his safety and said Mack was depressed when he left.

Mack is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and brown boots.

He is reported to be in good physical condition, but poor mental condition.

Anyone has seen Jacob Mack are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

