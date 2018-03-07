Detroit police seek missing 26-year-old man on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 26-year-old man who has been missing since Monday.

Kevin McGriff was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the 14000 block of Terry Street on Detroit's west side.

McGriff was home when his father left for work around 5:30 a.m., but he was gone when his father returned at 6:13 p.m. When his father got home, he discovered that there had been a house fire and his son was missing.

McGriff is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

McGriff is described as a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. He has long brown dreadlocks, a light brown complexion, a Batman tattoo on his right arm and tattoos of stars on his neck.

He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240.

