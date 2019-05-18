Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old man

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old man last seen May 8.

According to authorities, Darius Hemphill was last seen in the 5000 block of East Outer Drive. His family said he has never gone this long without contacting his mother.

She is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Hemphill is reportedly in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Hemphill is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.

