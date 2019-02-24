Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning.

According to authorities, Andrew Lee Colbert was last seen by a family member at about 8 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Webb Street. His last known location was in the 8000 block of Saint Mary's Street.

His family says he is in good physical condition but has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

