Detroit police seek missing 27-year-old man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old man last seen June 13.

According to authorities, Byron Rice Jr. was last seen in the 600 block of Elliot Street at about 3:30 p.m.

It was reported Rice is in good physical condition but has schizophrenia and has not taken his medication.

Rice is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340.

