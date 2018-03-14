Detroit police seek missing 28-year-old woman last seen leaving group home

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a group home.

Cordia Rae Taylor was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Estates Drive. She left a group home and said she wanted to visit a friend. She hasn't been seen since.

Taylor is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 326 pounds. She has sandy brown dreadlocks in her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a black coat with fur around the collar and black shoes.

Taylor suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1000.

