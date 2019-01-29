Detroit police seek missing 29-year-old man

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for Robert Lewis, who has been missing since November 2018.

It is reported that Lewis was last seen by his mother in the Greenfield and Plymouth roads area, and has not been heard from since November.

Lewis is descrbied as a 29-year-old black man, standing about 5 feet 9 inches and weighing about 240 pounds. He has a light complexion, brown eyes, black hair, and full beard with a taper haircut. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Police said Lewis suffers from paranoia and schizophrenia and has bot been taking his medication.

If anyone has seen Lewis they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5649 or 596-5650.

