DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing man last seen July 22.

Melvin Anderson, 29, was last see by his mother in the 12000 block of Promenade Avenue. He has not gone missing before.

Anderson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Anderson is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5961.

