Detroit police seek missing 33-year-old man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - A 33-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia is missing, according to the Detroit police.

Bruce Shelton was last seen by his mother at their residence in the 1600 block of Fullerton Avenue on Aug. 3. Shelton was supposed to meet his friend and go to Myrtle Beach, but never made it to their location.

Shelton is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has a heart tattoo on his right bicep.

He is in good physical shape, but suffers from schizophrenia and has not had his medication.

Anyone who has seen Bruce Shelton or knows of his whereabouts are asked contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.