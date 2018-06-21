Detroit police seek missing 43-year-old woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Tomeka Brown, 43, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of Rutherford Street. She was wearing gray leggings and possibly a black, pink and gray jacket.

Brown is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 168 pounds. She has brown eyes, a medium complexion and black hair with box braids pulled back in a ponytail.

Police said Brown is in good physical condition but suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen Brown is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.