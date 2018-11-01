Detroit police seek missing 49-year-old man in poor mental condition

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 49-year-old man.

Rodnal Jackson was last seen by his legal guardian in the 10000 block of Morley Street on July 4. He left the location when his guardian went to the grocery store. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

This is not the first time Jackson has gone missing for months. He is reportedly in good physical condition, but poor medical condition.

Jackson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Jackson is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.

