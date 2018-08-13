Detroit police seek missing 49-year-old man with autism

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 49-year-old man with autism.

Shedrick Palmer was last seen by his mother at their residence in the 3000 block of Northwestern Street Friday at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Palmer left home to visit his friend and has not returned.

Palmer is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, short sleeve shirt, gray jeans, white socks and blue-green gym shoes.

Shedrick is in good physical shape, but has autism.

Anyone who has seen Shedrick Mitchell Palmer or knows of his whereabouts are asked to please call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.



