Detroit police seek missing 50-year-old woman from city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen Monday on Detroit's east side.

Tanithia Cook was last seen by her daughter in her home in the 5700 block of Bewick Street. She left home to go out with a new friend and failed to return home.

Cook is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray top, blue jeans and black boots.

She is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Cook is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

