Detroit police seek missing 51-year-old man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 51-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Geoffrey Purcell was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the 20500 block of Westmoreland Road on the city's west side. This is the first time he's gone missing, police said.

Purcell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has a medium to dark brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Purcell was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Purcell is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.