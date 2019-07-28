Detroit police seek missing 52-year-old woman with mental illness

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 52-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday night.

According to authorities, Nancy Williams was last seen by her son at their home in the 20000 block of Charest Street. Her son woke up the next morning and noticed she and her gray 2011 Ford Focus were gone.

Williams is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with "Love" in black and white lettering and blue jeans.

She is reported to be in good physical condition but has a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.

